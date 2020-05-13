EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the five candidates for the Yankton City Commission. The election, which was originally scheduled in April, will be held June 2.
———
NAME: Stephanie Moser
FAMILY: Husband — Brad; Son — Quentin (11th Grade); Daughter — Payton (8th Grade)
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Southwest Minnesota State University & Masters of Arts in Education Administration - University of South Dakota
OCCUPATION: Events & Community Outreach Director at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: 3
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: City Commission, Chamber Board, United Way Board, Sertoma, Yankton Fire Department Auxiliary, Meridian District Art Committee, City League Volleyball and Church Confirmation Guide
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: Facebook — Re-Elect Moser for City Commission; email: stephanie.moser@hotmail.com
———
• Why are you running?
As an incumbent, I would like to continue on the City Commission because of my passion for Yankton and believe I can continue to help keep the momentum which was built over these past three years moving forward. I would like to be reelected because I have a good foundation of knowledge from serving the past three years and can hit the ground running to continue to serve versus having to learn from the beginning. I believe there is still a lot we need to do in our community and reelecting someone who is currently serving would be an asset to the community to continue this momentum.
• Going forward in the coming year, the city will be recovering from dual disasters — the 2019 floods and 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. What do you feel needs to be done for recovery and how do you prioritize the needs of each recovery?
First of all, as it relates to the floods of 2019, the City of Yankton needs to continue efforts in working with FEMA to find available resources which Yankton can utilize. There simply is no way we can fix flood damage with only city resources. As for COVID-19 — much about this pandemic is still unpredictable. Each day, information about this pandemic changes and we, as a city commission, will need to continue to be nimble in working through it to ensure we are addressing what needs to be done for our community. Unfortunately neither is a short term issue and our efforts along with those of the Yankton community concerning both the flood and COVID-19 will stretch on for many more months or even years.
• What non-disaster related infrastructure projects do you feel should be pursued over the next few years? Why?
One of the most iconic features we have in Yankton is the Meridian Bridge. Numerous times throughout my tenure on the commission, I have raised the necessity to protect it. We will need to start a fund to be able to cover expenses which will be related to keeping this almost 100 year old bridge open to the public. This includes, but is not limited to, structure surveys, long term maintenance/preservation, paint, security and general daily upkeep. If we want this bridge to be part of our iconic scenic landscape 100 years from now — the investment in it needs to start now!
• What do you think is the biggest issue at the city level and what are your plans to address it?
I think the biggest issue we have currently looming is the budget. Previously we’ve done a great job completing needed projects, but as we add expenses related to the flood and loss of revenue from COVID-19 to an already limited budget — we will have to prioritize projects, purchases, etc. We can only spend what we have and when those dollars are potentially less than our current income, it’s going to create some difficult decisions for city staff and the commission on how to maintain essential services and projects at a level that benefits the city.
• What will some of the biggest budgetary concerns be for 2021?
The biggest budgetary concern is still unknown and that is what COVID-19 will do to our budget as it relates to BID and BBB tax. As we move forward, should we find that these have been reduced (which I have a sense will happen), we will need to determine how to take a smaller pie and still manage to share the pieces as needed for our community.
• Additional thoughts?
The past three years have been an interesting time. Yankton citizens have faced a flood and a pandemic. We’ve grown as a community through these times of trial to not only survive but to thrive. However, there is still a lot of work which needs to be accomplished and as a commission, we’ll have to roll up our sleeves, dig deep and find ways to continue to move our community forward. While there is still much to do, I’m excited and energized to continue to serve this great community and its citizens. It’s been a true privilege to serve and I would appreciate the opportunity to continue in this capacity. Please vote on or before June 2 to Re-Elect Moser for City Commission. Thank you!
