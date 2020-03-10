South Dakota has its first positive tests for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to a press release from the office of Gov. Kristi Noem, the tests were confirmed positive by the Public Health Lab in Pierre.
During a press conference Tuesday, Noem announced a partial activation of the state Emergency Operation Center, but emphasized the importance of individuals taking “commonsense steps” in protecting themselves.
A total of five cases have tested positive, including one person who has passed away. However, Noem said the individual had “underlying health conditions” that may have been a factor and it’s unknown if the coronavirus was a factor. Noem said medical examiners are investigating.
“The cases are travel related,” Noem said in a press release. She added later that the cases were spread out across the state.
The five cases were identified as follows:
• Male 40-49 — Beadle County
• Male 50-59 — Charles Mix County
• Female 30-39 — Davison County
• Male 40-49 — Minnehaha County
• Male: 60-69 — Pennington County (deceased)
Besides the deceased patient, the other four are at home and being cared for by their health providers.
“We do have preliminary information that all cases had some element of travel within the last week, and so we are looking into where those facts had traveled,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon of the Department of Health.
It was also announced during the press conference that the South Dakota Department of health has set up a website — COVID.sd.gov — that residents can access for information. A phone number is also available: 800-997-2880
“While we wait for the CDC to conduct their confirmatory testing, the Department of Health staff is working to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals to decrease the spread of illness,” Noem said in the press release.
“Our team has been preparing for weeks, and I am confident we have the right people in place to address this fluid situation. Without panicking, I encourage all South Dakotans to take this seriously — now is the time to prepare and to stay informed.”
During the press conference, Noem said the state has used about 100 tests so far and still has about 800 tests.
As for the possibility of more cases, Malsam-Rysdon said, “We feel we are prepared and ready.”
