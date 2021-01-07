Incidents
• A report was received at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:45 a.m. Thursday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 1:39 p.m. Thursday of a domestic incident on W. 8th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday of theft within the Yankton city limits.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5 p.m. Wednesday of a sex crime in Yankton County.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday of a protection order violation in Yankton County.
