WAGNER — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The public meeting open house will be held at the S.D. Army National Guard Armory (610 S.D. Highway 46) in Wagner to inform area residents of the proposed project to reconstruct Highway 46 through the city of Wagner.
The open house will be informal allowing for discussion with the project team. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the project with the public and receive feedback.
Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the project, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1561.
The presentation and displays shown at the open house will be available online within a few days after the open house meeting. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted.
Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Request the accommodations no later than 2 business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.
For more information, contact Jay Peppel, Mitchell Area Engineer, at 605-995-3340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.