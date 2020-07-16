Yankton’s “Market at the Meridian” is growing as several produce vendors are beginning to harvest their crops. Between 9 a.m.-noon Saturday on the northeast corner of Second and Douglas, come see the more than 20 vendors and listen to music played by JB Mitchell (Jay Henseler).
You are asked to not come before 9 a.m. as customers’ cars have been hampering vendors from getting into their stalls.
Rules are in effect to comply with the need for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enter on the northwest side of the parking lot, and work your way east corner of the lot and back on the south side. Customers are encouraged to wear masks and gloves to protect themselves and others.
“Market at the Meridian” is Yankton’s premier farmer’s market, featuring locally grown and locally made items. It is a great way for people who live in or are visiting Yankton to discover the downtown Meridian District and businesses, to purchase direct from the farmer and to find art and specialty products.
