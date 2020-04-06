COVID Update For April 6: Two New Deaths Reported In South Dakota

South Dakota recorded two more deaths related to COVID-19 as the total number of new cases rose by 48, the state officials reported Monday in a daily update.
The two new deaths occurred in Beadle and Minnehaha counties, State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton said in a Monday media briefing. No other information was provided due to privacy issues.
South Dakota now has recorded 288 total cases overall. Clayton said 36 of the new cases were in Minnehaha County, which has 140 cases total.
Four new cases were reported in Yankton County, giving it 18 cases total.
Also, one new case was reported in Bon Homme County.
Monday’s jump was the largest one-day increase in cases reported by the state.
It was noted that since more tests are being run, the number of positive cases will likely increase.
“We will be seeing more and more cases for many more weeks,” Clayton said.
Also, 91 South Dakotans are considered recovered from COVID-19, while a total of 23 people have been hospitalized throughout the duration of the pandemic.
A total of 5,732 negative tests have been reported by state and commercial labs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.