Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Area

The Yankton area will get a big, frozen taste of winter this week as a storm system moves across the Upper Plains.
Area counties are under a winter weather advisory from 6 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday, with wintry precipitation and strong winds expected.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said 2-4 inches of snow is possible across southeast South Dakota, with 1-3 inches more likely in northeast Nebraska. Heavier snow is possible to the north of Interstate 90.
Blowing snow could significantly hinder visibility across the region.
In addition, slippery road conditions are possible as there is a chance of light freezing drizzle and fog Monday afternoon and evening.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to plummet Tuesday through Thursday. Wind chills could be dangerously cold, with frostbite possible in as little as 30 minutes, the NWS said. A wind chill advisory has been issued for Cedar and Knox counties in Nebraska from midnight through noon Tuesday.
High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast in the single digits before climbing into the low teens Thursday and Friday, with overnight readings falling below zero. There is also a chance of snow Thursday.
The weekend outlook calls for a return to normal temperatures Saturday.
