Troubling Trend

The lack of major rainfall this spring could lead to worsening drought the rest of the year, according to a National Weather Service (NWS) official.
Dougl Kluck gave his outlook Thursday as part of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers webinar on the Missouri River basin.
Parts of the basin received less than half of the average precipitation during the March-June period, he said. The impact can be seen from falling river levels to crops and livestock.
“Those areas (that were) dry in the fall and winter didn’t have a recovery period,” he said.
The timing for the recent lack of moisture has become particularly troubling, he said.
“We’re seeing a continuation of below-normal moisture as we get further into the warm season,” he said. “This is more consequential, because we get our biggest rainfall events during the month of May and into June. Compared to normal, we’re at 50% or less and missing out on quite a bit of rainfall.”
The seven-day forecast indicates some precipitation but no large amounts of moisture, Kluck said.
“It’s the time of year when there’s a lot of evaporation (with crops),” he said. “We need a continuous flush of precipitation to keep up with the amount evapotranspiration that’s going on.”
The 8- to 14-day outlook also calls for a sharp rise in temperatures, with the mercury climbing even before then, Kluck said. “We see (meteorological) summer emerging in a big way,” he said.
The outlook for mid-week indicates above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation, which creates an unfavorable situation, he said.
“If we start getting a heat dome developing over us, that is how it leads to a flash drought and other drought issues,” he said. “There is excessive heat potential for almost the entire basin, but some are stronger than others.”
The June-August outlook calls for continued above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation, Kluck said.
CONSERVING WATER
With the long-range forecast of prolonged drought, the Corps of Engineers plans to continue its water conservation measures for at least several months.
The action has remained necessary because of the drought and below-normal runoff in the upper Missouri River basin, according to John Remus, chief of the Corps’ basin water management division.
“The drought has improved, but the widespread 2022 runoff continues below normal. Our water conservation will continue through 2022 and probably longer,” he said during Thursday’s webinar.
“The Corps of Engineers understands Missouri River water is used for irrigation and for municipal and industrial water supplies. There will be adequate water in the reservoirs and in the river to meet water supply needs, but the Corps doesn’t guarantee access to water.”
Local officials need to plan accordingly, Remus said.
“Those indications tell those who operate municipal and industrial intakes in the winter time need to make some plans to operate through the winter as we’re looking at pretty much the same model as we did last winter,” he advised.
The updated 2022 runoff forecast above Sioux City is 18.3 million acre-feet (MAF), 71% of average and 0.5 MAF higher than last month’s annual runoff forecast. If realized, this runoff amount would rank as the 25th lowest calendar year runoff since 1898.
“The runoff from April through September outlook remains much below normal, and we enter runoff season well below average in terms of snowpack,” said Matt Wilson, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service (NWS).
Runoff continues to be below average in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City. Below-normal precipitation, dry soil conditions in the western portions of the basin, and cooler-than-normal temperatures slowing mountain snowmelt, resulted in a May runoff of 2.7 million acre-feet. While this was 0.4 MAF more than forecast last month, this volume is still 79% of average.
Recent precipitation has brought some improvement in the basin, Remus said. However, 60% of the basin remains in drought.
“A wet April and May in North Dakota resulted in wetter soils in the state, but dry soils remain in the rest of the basin,” he said. “Drought conditions persist but have improved over the last month. Over 20% of the basin is drought-free, and only 8% of the basin is left in extreme drought conditions, mostly in the state of Montana.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Even with recent rainfall, nearly all of the Yankton region remains in drought.
In southeast South Dakota, Clay and Union counties, along with extreme southern Charles Mix County, are listed in severe drought. Most or all of Charles Mix, Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme and Yankton counties are classified as moderate drought, and Turner County is listed as abnormally dry.
Nearly all of northeast Nebraska is classified as severe drought, with a few pockets of moderate drought.
At Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, the average releases were 20,400 cubic feet per second (cfs) during the past month. The current releases stand at 20,500 cfs with a forecast release rate of 21,000 cfs.
However, the releases could be further reduced to 19,500 cfs, according to Corps engineer Mike Swenson. Gavins Point releases are adjusted for navigation and other downstream needs.
The lower Missouri River levels are affecting hydropower production, according to the Corps.
The six mainstem power plants generated 558 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in May, compared to the month’s typical energy generation of 797 million kWh. The power plants are expected to generate 7.1 billion kWh this year, compared to the long-term average of 9.4 billion kWh.
While the Missouri River basin shows little, if any, indication of widespread flooding, the situation remains the opposite for the James River running the north-south length of eastern South Dakota.
A late heavy snowstorm hit North Dakota and northeast South Dakota, creating flooding conditions on the James River, Wilson said.
“It continues to be wet in North Dakota and parts of eastern South Dakota. As a result of this, we have ongoing flooding along the middle section of the James River, from Columbia all the way to Mitchell,” he said.
“We expect flooding along the James will continue at many of these locations into August if not longer. It further depends on precipitation over the summer.”
The James River remains flooded for a prolonged period because of its extremely flat gradient, Remus said. Any flooding meanders downstream and evacuates from the system very slowly.
The current La Nina, a weather pattern from the Pacific Ocean, is hanging on through the summer in the Missouri River basin, Kluck said. La Nina favors heat and drought in the central and northern plains, but it holds much less impact than during the cool season, he said.
At this point, consistent rainfall is needed just to stay on average, Kluck said.
“The recent precipitation has helped, but we have a long way to go in some places that have three-plus years of drought,” he said.
“In most areas, we still need weekly widespread precipitation to keep pace with the temperature this spring into summer so we don’t lose any more ground.”
