The Yankton Community Library is offering a special holiday craft for teens to create a cute holiday decoration. Teens (grades 6-12) can join the staff at the library on Dec. 15 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. to make a holiday tree from a folded book. Once the book is folded to look like a pine tree, teens can then decorate it using an assortment of craft items.
This program is free with no registration required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
