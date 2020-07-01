South Dakota reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 in Wednesday’s daily update.
Those deaths, which occurred in Minnehaha and Buffalo counties, bring the state’s total to 93.
Locally, Charles Mix County’s cases continued climbing, with three more positive tests reported to give the county 85 known cases to date. Three new hospitalizations were also reported (28 overall). However, nine new recoveries were also listed (36). The county currently has 49 active cases.
Clay County reported one new positive test, its 83rd. One new recovery was reported (73).
Turner County also recorded one new case (25). There are currently two active cases in the county.
A new case was also reported in Union County, which now has 124 known cases total. One new recovery was reported (110).
Yankton County reported no new cases (77) and one new recovery (65).
Other South Dakota statistics reported Wednesday included:
• Total Cases — 6,826 (+62, up from 48 new cases reported Tuesday)
• Total Tests — 80,943 (+855)
• Active Cases — 800 (-1)
• Recoveries — 5,933 (+61)
• Hospitalizations — 674 ever hospitalized (+8); 65 currently hospitalized (+3)
In Nebraska, five new deaths were reported in the latest Department of Health and Human Services update posted Tuesday night. The state’s total climbed to 274.
There were 155 new cases reported, giving the state 19,177 known cases to date. There were 2,458 tests processed to bring the state total to 180,826. Total hospitalizations remained steady at 1,330, with 120 people currently hospitalized (-1). The number of recovered cases was reported at 13,737 (+190).
