Yankton Pastor Speaks At Midwest Leadership Summit

Pastor Jeff Mueller of Yankton’s Restore Church spoke recently at the Midwest Leadership Summit in Springfield, Illinois, a summit to train, encourage, and inspire pastors and church leaders from across the Midwest. Over 850 pastors attended.
Mueller spoke on four of the biggest mistakes he made as a pastor and how God used those errors to teach him and his church. He shared four shifts that propelled a church plant into a thriving multiplying ministry while trusting Jesus and planting more churches.
Mueller’s lessons included having an actual leadership development plan, biblical discipleship, and a vibrant prayer culture in the church.
“I call it four shifts that saved our ministry,” Mueller said. “When you go to events like this, there’s usually some main or ‘keynote speakers,’ and they’re usually someone who is kind of a big deal.”
There’re many breakout sessions where everyone splits into classrooms about a specific topic or type of ministry.
“That type of event is my favorite learning format — learning from the best with a ton of information that I get to dwell on for weeks to come. So, when I was invited to be part of it, I was bound to say ‘yes’ regardless. But I misunderstood the original invitation and thought I would be a breakout speaker. I was shaken up when I found out I would be one of the main stage speakers. Some of the people there are ministry heroes to me. So, needless to say, it was humbling,” Mueller said.
“It was harder than that, though! They wanted speakers who were ‘practitioners of effective ministry in a rural-esque context.’ That is code for: ‘Come and brag about how your ministry is successful in a smaller community.’ Ha-ha. How do I brag about the church I love so much and also speak in humility to a room full of pastors?”
Mueller talked about one of the four major shifts was the Christian Church’s responsibility to be “part of the community instead of a pocket community.”
“When we started, we said we wanted to be part of the community, but we really were not — we were trying to grow our church. Now the church is growing whether we try or not because God is blessing us as we bless our community.”
Events like Movie at the Meridian (planned to return this spring) and their Kid’s Campus (a free indoor playground), among many other ministries, are their response to that shift. Just recently at the Kid’s Campus, they provided free childcare and gave gift cards to parents so they could go on a Valentine’s Day date without worry or financial burden.
“I am so proud of our church leadership’s handling Valentine’s Date Night. They took a major stance as a team and said, “we want to invest in healthy relationships in our community.” I know as a parent with young kids how important it is to get out with my wife and spend quality time alone together,” Mueller said. “Multiple volunteers gave up their Valentine’s Day weekend to be a grand central station for babysitting! But that was not enough! They sweetened the deal by not only doing the childcare for free but also giving gift cards to help cover the cost of the date.”
Thirty families signed up, and Restore staff cared for about 50 kids throughout the night.
“I was so blessed because our team is so amazing — we even had a few families sign up to volunteer to make sure that my wife and I were not allowed to volunteer, sending us on a date, too,” Mueller said. “That’s the kind of people who serve Jesus at Restore with us, and I hope some readers will come to worship with us and meet these wonderful people.”
With the success of Restore’s Super Bowl party, it’s determined this would become a new annual event. A giant projector screen, boosting the sound, and snacks turned the church atmosphere into a festive “big house” kind of place.
“We’ve always talked about having a party for the Super Bowl but never had one. It just never worked out … Then this year, the first year nobody at the church was a big fan of the teams playing, that’s the year we had the party,” Mueller chuckled.
Now, several spring events are in the works.
Restore will host Fresh Fridays. Every week in April, they will host a different community activity to include trivia night, worship and prayer night, movie night, a special event called Secret Church, and don’t forget Easter. In May, Restore will host “Movie at the Meridian.”
Check Restore’s Facebook page for more information at facebook.com/restoreyankton or visit www.myrestore.church.
