Bid Board Recommends Boost For Soccer Group

The Yankton Youth Soccer Association (YYSA) may be on the cusp of getting another financial boost as it works toward completing the First Dakota Soccer Complex.
During a meeting of the Business Improvement District (BID) No. 1 Board of Directors Friday, the board voted to recommend a financial package to assist the YYSA with infrastructure at the site of the soccer park on former Human Services Center land. The recommended package included $75,000 up front from the board’s fund and $50,000 over the ensuing 10 years.
This package is pending the approval of the Yankton City Commission.
Wes Chambers and Sondra Jensen of YYSA were both on hand at Friday’s meeting to give the board an overview of the club’s history at the site and to make a pitch for assistance.
“We view this as an infrastructure investment,” he said. “If you’ve been out to our complex, basically, it’s a lot of green space. We don’t even have running water out there today. No bathrooms — everything is Port-A-Potties, and it’s not a great facility.”
However, he said that hasn’t stopped the YYSA from building a robust program.
“We have one of the best programs in the state of South Dakota,” he said. “We have 800 kids in the program. We host regional tournaments — three tournaments per year. We drive a ton of economic impact.”
Jensen described that impact as being very substantial for the Yankton community.
“To date, we’re at $28 million in economic impact to our community,” she said. “We’re just ridiculously proud of that.”
Chambers said the YYSA was seeking a total investment of $250,000 from the BID fund.
“We have great tournaments today,” he said. “We can have even better tournaments with a larger footprint. We’re going to have better facilities, we’re going to have bathrooms for people to use and a concession stand, which we don’t even have today.”
Dan Specht was ambivalent about the amount originally sought.
“I think the $250,000 is difficult because this exceeds how much money we have, and we’re only bringing in an additional $12,000-$13,000 per year. It doesn’t replenish that very well.”
Documents distributed at Friday’s meeting showed $176,555.95 available to allocate.
Rob Stephenson said there were ways it could be possible.
“We look at the numbers and we could do $100,000, $125,000 or $150,000 out of our (fund), and do $8,000-$10,000 per year for 10-12 years and meet their $250,000 ask,” he said. “I just don’t know how prepared we want to be if (someone else) has a significant need.”
Bruce Cull made a motion to recommend giving $125,000 of the board’s funds to the YYSA up front and address the remainder at a later date. However, the motion died for lack of a second.
Steve Slowey said he’d like to see a lesser amount.
“I think we should go below $100,000,” he said. “We ought to have $100,000 in our account here all the time.”
Stephenson proposed a motion to recommend a $75,000 gift with an additional $50,000 given over a 10-year period after. The motion passed unanimously.
The recommendation will go before the City Commission sometime in the coming weeks.
In other business, the BID Board:
• Approved a request for $7,200 from the National Field Archery Association.
• Heard an update from Yankton Thrive on tourism efforts.
