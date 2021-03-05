South Dakota recorded 165 new COVID-19 infections and no new deaths in Friday’s daily update from the Department of health (DOH).
The state’s death toll remained at 1,896.
However, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recorded 20 new deaths related to COVID-19 Friday, the state’s biggest-one day fatality total in a month. One of those deaths was recorded in Cedar County, its 12th to date.
South Dakota’s active hospitalizations dropped to 74, its lowest level since Aug. 26.
Yankton County reported four new cases and two new recoveries, which raised the number of active cases to 40. There was one new COVID-related hospitalization, its 135th overall.
Other area counties seeing new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+4) and Union (+4) counties in South Dakota and Knox County (+1) in Nebraska.
Also, Charles Mix County reported three new hospitalizations, giving it 150 COVID-related hospitalizations to date.
The University of South Dakota on Friday reported eight active cases (4 students, 4 staff), which was unchanged from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation stood at 18 (down five from Wednesday; the online portal was down Thursday), two of which were on campus (down two from Wednesday).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University recorded no active cases.
Other South Dakota statistics posted by the DOH Friday included:
• Total Cases — 113,229 (+165: 127 confirmed, 38 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,096 (+40);
• Recoveries — 109,237 (+124);
• Hospitalizations — 6,681 ever hospitalized (+17); 74 currently hospitalized (-13);
• Testing — 4,193 new tests processed; 1,003 new individuals tested;
• 14-Day Positivity Rate — 7.8% (-0.4%);
• Vaccinations — 244,697 total vaccinations (+7327); 158,135 (+3,801).
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s 20 new deaths represented the biggest single-day jump since Feb. 4. The state’s death toll climbed to 2,112.
There were 53 new infections reported Friday. Also, while the number of active hospitalizations dropped to 143 — the lowest it’s been since late summer — the number of overall hospitalizations during the pandemic went up by 69, the biggest one-day rise since Nov. 25.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 203,310 (+53);
• Active Cases — 43,688 (-145);
• Recoveries — 156,510 (+462);
• Hospitalizations — 6,226 ever hospitalized (+69); 143 currently hospitalized (-8);
• Testing —7,859 nee tests processed; 1,441 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 484,169 (+20,897).
