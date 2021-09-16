BROOKINGS — After hosting three widely successful adult writing workshops this year, South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension will be offering one more online opportunity in 2021. “Heirlooms: Creative Life Writing” will be held Oct. 5 from 1-3 p.m. CDT. Free and open to the public, the fall session will center around participants’ heritage.
“In this Heirlooms: Creative Life Writing workshop, we will focus on writing the stories of our ancestors. Although we may not have met our ancestors, we can bring these people to life with vivid descriptions and sensory details,” says Molly Barari, who will lead the class. “Genealogical research methods will be discussed, along with writing techniques you can use to make your stories shine.”
Originally from Kearney, Nebraska, Barari has called Rapid City home since 2008. She has written for several local publications and also teaches creative writing classes for adults through Community Education of the Black Hills and the South Dakota Humanities Council. Barari holds a doctorate degree in adult and higher education from the University of South Dakota.
For the workshop, Barari says participants should come with an ancestor in mind they’d like to write about and basic information about that person. Attendees should also have access to a notebook and pen or a Word program on their computer. All ages of adults are welcome to attend.
This program was made possible by the South Dakota Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Space is limited, so register soon.
There is no cost to participate. Register by visiting the SDSU Extension events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events) and searching for Heirlooms: Creative Life Writing Workshop.
