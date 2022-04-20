• Keith Christensen, 54, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for interruption of communication (misdemeanor) and simple assault (domestic).
• Trissa McBride, 26, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for entering or remaining in a building (unlawful occupancy).
• Shane Roach Jr., 23, Vermillion, was booked Tuesday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
• A 17-year-old Hartington, Neb., female was arrested Tuesday for ingesting or inhaling a substance to become intoxicated.
• Jessica Douglass, 38, Watertown, was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance; unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); possession of drug paraphernalia; and on warrants for violation of terms and conditions and failure to comply.
• Kevin Randall, 56, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance (two counts); unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony — two counts); possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving with a suspended license.
