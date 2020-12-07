Incidents
• A report was received at 2 p.m. Friday of a protection order violation on Maple St.
• A report was received at 2:37 p.m. Friday of the theft of a firearm on Green St.
• A report was received at 3:10 p.m. Friday of the theft of security cameras on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:21 p.m. Friday of the theft of a cell phone on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 8:21 p.m. Friday of a vehicle break-in on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 1:17 a.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Spruce St.
• A report was received at 9:23 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Maple St.
• A report was received at 12:29 p.m. Sunday of theft on E. 6th St.
• A report was received at 11:13 p.m. Sunday of a protection order violation on Douglas Ave.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.