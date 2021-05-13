100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 14, 1921
• Pier No. 2 of the Meridian Highway Bridge, the first one to stand in the river, is nearing completion.
• Temperature was down around the freezing point in Yankton last night, the local weather bureau’s thermometer on the roof of the federal building registering 34 degrees.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 14, 1946
• Announcement of the purchase of the two vacant lots, located between the G.A.R. and I.O.O.F. halls on Douglas avenue, by the Roy Anderson post of the American Legion for the purpose of erecting a Legion hall was announced at the regular bi-monthly meeting of the Yankton post last night.
• A harmonious blend of beauty, color, music and dancing in the Yankton college annual May Fete will be presented by a cast of thirty-seven girls under the direction of Mrs. Edith Herington in the Garden Terrace Theatre, Friday, May 17 at 8:15 p.m.
50 Years Ago
Friday, May 14, 1971
• A public convenience project currently in progress at Sacred Heart Hospital will provide new ambulance and out-patient entrances at the south end of the present lobby extension.
• Sister Ann Kessler of the Mount Marty College History Department was the speaker at the Thursday noon luncheon meeting of the Yankton Sertoma Club at the Riviera Café. She told of her recent trip to India.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 14, 1996
• Broadway will be “Brokaw” after all. Yankton City Commissioners approved the resolution during Monday’s meeting to honorarily name Broadway Avenue for the NBC newsman and Yankton native. Two signs, costing $60 apiece, will be installed at Second and 31st streets to designate Broadway as “Tom Brokaw Boulevard.”
• Yankton Mayor Jean Hunhoff will keep her title for the coming year. At their Monday night meeting, Yankton City Commissioners selected Hunhoff to continue as mayor. No other nominations were made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.