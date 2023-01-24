Cedar County Inmate Pleads Not Guilty To Escape, Theft

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Facing a possible 40 years in prison, a Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty to allegedly escaping from jail, stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a multi-county chase.
Samantha Jo Fredericksen, 32, appeared Monday for arraignment in Cedar County District Court in two cases. District Judge Bryan Meismer approved defense attorney Nicole Brandt’s request to consolidate the two cases for trial.
In the first case involving eight charges, Fredericksen received a preliminary hearing in county court and was bound over to district court.
In the second case involving one charge, she waived the preliminary hearing.
At Monday’s arraignment, Mesimer set a Feb. 27 pre-trial conference in Hartington.
Fredericksen was serving in the Cedar County Jail last September when she allegedly used physical force to push back a jailer and escape the cell. After fleeing the facility, Fredericksen allegedly stole a county pickup and led authorities on a high speed chase — reaching 105 miles per hour — through Cedar and Wayne counties in northeast Nebraska.
Fredericksen was pursued by both the Cedar County sheriff’s department and the Nebraska State Patrol. She was eventually recaptured after a confrontation with Cedar County Chief Deputy Chad Claussen in a cornfield.
She faces the following charges:
• Escape and theft by unlawful taking, each a Class 2A felony with a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment;
• Operating a motor vehicle to flee (avoid arrest), a Class 4 felony with a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $10,000 fine;
• Obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor with a maximum of one year in jail and $1,000 fine;
• Willful reckless driving, driving with a revoked license and no valid operator’s license, each a Class 3 misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of three months in jail and a $500 fine;
• Stop sign violation and driving left of center, both traffic violations with a fine.
If she is convicted on multiple counts, the sentences could run consecutively (one after the other) or concurrently (at the same time).
The first case involved all charges except theft by unlawful taking, which was the charge in the second case.
At her preliminary hearing, Cedar County Court Judge Douglas Luebe bound her over to the district court. He considered her a “public safety risk,” according to court documents and set a $100,000 bond at 10%. Under those terms, Fredericksen would need to post $10,000 for her release on bond.
Prior to the current charges, Fredericksen was serving time in Cedar County for third-degree assault, disturbing the peace and failure to appear while on bond.
Her Iowa driver’s license was suspended, and she doesn’t have a valid Nebraska driver’s license, according to court records.
At a prior court hearing, Fredericksen acted confused in front of the judge. Brandt sought a mental evaluation for her client to determine if the defendant was competent to stand trial.
Monday’s court proceedings indicated the motion would not be pursued.
