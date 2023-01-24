Cedar County Inmate Pleads Not Guilty To Escape, Theft
Courtesy Photo

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Facing a possible 40 years in prison, a Sioux City woman has pleaded not guilty to allegedly escaping from jail, stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a multi-county chase.

Samantha Jo Fredericksen, 32, appeared Monday for arraignment in Cedar County District Court in two cases. District Judge Bryan Meismer approved defense attorney Nicole Brandt’s request to consolidate the two cases for trial.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.