The following activities are scheduled for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this coming weekend:
FRIDAY, JULY 7
• 10-11:30 a.m. — ROCK AND ROLL TRIVIA LOCKBOX: Race against each other to see who can be first to unlock the lockbox. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheater
• 3:30-5 p.m. — NATURE “ROCKS” BINGO: Come out and win some prizes. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater
• 7-7:45 p.m. — FIREFLY CRAFT: Meet at the Gavin’s Shelter #2.
• 7:45-8:30 p.m. — FIREFLIES ROCK THE NIGHT SKY HIKE: Check out the fireflies in their natural habitat. Meet at Gavin’s Shelter #2.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
• 9-11 a.m. — FISHING: North Shore of Lake Yankton. Meet the naturalists for poles and free bait. At Chief White Crane.
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. — ARCHERY: For ages 8 and up; pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at Gavin’s Point Archery Range.
• 1-2:30 p.m. — ROCK AND ROLL CRAFTS: Paint some rocks, create your own instruments and more. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 6-7 p.m. — “SOCK HOP” PARTY GAMES: Take a trip to the past and enjoy some 1950’s party games and scavenger hunt. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 7-9 p.m. — LIVE MUSIC BY MIKE and JAY: Bring your lawn chairs and relax for an evening of music and refreshments. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
SUNDAY, JULY 9
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
JULY 14-15
• Day Camp — Ages 4-6: 9-11 a.m.; Ages 7-9 – 1-3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.