A busy week is in store next week at the Yankton Community Library.
Monday, June 26, at 6 p.m., stop by the library to see the Noise Guy. Experience noisy tales with sound effects fun for the whole family.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A busy week is in store next week at the Yankton Community Library.
Monday, June 26, at 6 p.m., stop by the library to see the Noise Guy. Experience noisy tales with sound effects fun for the whole family.
Each Tuesday at 2 p.m., the library will offer a craft for those going into kindergarten-fifth grade. On Tuesday, June 27, participants will be making a Sweet Messages craft. Kids can make and decorate messages to give to others.
On Wednesday, June 28, at 2 p.m., the staff will be hosting a Meet and Greet with Community Helpers. Come and meet a local doctor, postal worker, waste management worker, lifeguard, park ranger, firefighter and police officer. Children will have an opportunity to take photos with community helpers and make thank you cards.
Every Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m., elementary kids can come for LEGO Club. We supply the LEGO blocks, you supply the creativity. What can you create this week?
On Friday, June 30, at 2 p.m., stop by the library to watch the movie “Planes: Fire and Rescue.” A light snack will be provided. This movie is rated PG, lasts 1 hour and 23 minutes, and is fun for the whole family.
Preschool storytime will be held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. Stay & Play is offered for those in Preschool and under every Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. This is an opportunity to explore new toys and activities and to interact with friends to help enhance development through play.
You can register for our Summer Reading Program at cityofyankton.beantstack.org. Track your reading for a chance to win some great prizes. All ages are encouraged to participate.
Events held at the Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut St. For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.