Are you ready for some fantastic foam? On Monday, June 19, at 6 p.m., the Yankton Community Library will be hosting “Absolute Science.” Come see items disappear in clear liquids with refraction oil and see the power of a Van De Graaff generator … and foam. There will be lots and lots of foam with the fantastic foam experiment.
This program is free and geared toward elementary age children, but all ages are invited to attend.
