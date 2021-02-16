• William Zeigler, 37, Yankton, was arrested Friday for violation of a conditional bond (no contact in a domestic arrest) and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Tomas Acosta-Alvarez, 42, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Marshall Higuera, 20, was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Elijah Russaw, 30, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Tanner Hagge, 29, Bloomfield, Neb., was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence and reckless discharge or possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated.
• Ethan Klasi, 23, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for theft by insufficient-funds check.
• Terrance Soukup, 24, Springfield, was arrested Monday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less).
• Alec Barta, 24, Mission Hill, was arrested Monday for unlawful taking, possession , sale or transportation of birds, animals or fish (misdemeanor); commission of a felony while armed; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less).
• Jeremie Boyd, 38, Vermillion, was arrested Monday for displaying another’s license, false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement and on warrants for receiving stolen property and failure to appear.
• Wesley Sassaman, 60, Avon, was arrested Monday for driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.