VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota is a recipient of part of $78 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to support workforce training programs.

The USD Department of Nursing will use its award, a $3 million grant, to create a worker-centered response to the critical nursing shortage in two ways: by working closely with workforce development and practice partners across the state to support the development of a nursing workforce through targeted recruitment and education strategies; and by facilitating new collaborations to develop long-term strategies for improving nursing workforce pipelines to meet the workforce needs of South Dakota.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.