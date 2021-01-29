South Dakota reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 and 160 new cases in Friday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 1,768. None of the deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Active cases in the state dropped to 3,060, the lowest level since Sept. 22.
Yankton County recorded five new infections and seven new recoveries. One new hospitalization was reported, raising the pandemic total to 126. Active cases in the county dropped to 55.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (3), Clay (2), Douglas (2) and Union (1) counties in South Dakota and Cedar (7), Dixon (2) and Knox (1) counties in Nebraska.
The University of South Dakota on Friday reported 10 active cases (3 students, 7 staff), which was unchanged from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation was 24 (+1), including two on campus (0 change).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported one active case (a student), which was unchanged from Wednesday.
Here are the other South Dakota statistics reported by the DOH for Friday:
• Total Cases — 107,955 (+160: 132 confirmed, 28 probable);
• Active Cases — 3,060 (-77);
• Recoveries — 103,127 (+232);
• Hospitalizations — 6,272 ever hospitalized (+8); 152 currently hospitalized (-9);
• Testing — 3,542 new tests processed; 754 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 92,896 total vaccinations (+5,012); 66,448 individuals vaccinated (+3,200).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Thursday reported 813 new infections.
Four new deaths were also recorded, raising the state toll to 1,921.
Other statistics from the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 189597 (+813);
• Recoveries — 134,492 (+1,023);
• Hospitalizations — 5,775 ever hospitalized (+19); 341 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 11,088 new tests processed; 2,598 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 161,548 (+8,329).
