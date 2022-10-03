Copies of the 2022 One Book South Dakota selection, “Our History is the Future” by Nick Estes, are available for checkout at Yankton Community Library.
Jamie Sullivan, a South Dakota Humanities Council scholar, will lead a discussion of the book on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Participants will have the option of enjoying the presentation in person at the library or virtually from the comfort of their homes. For the virtual option, you can join in at: https://meet.goto.com/617301909
In 2016, a small protest encampment at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota, initially established to block construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, grew to be the largest Indigenous protest movement in the 21st century. Water Protectors knew this battle for native sovereignty had already been fought many times before, and that, even after the encampment was gone, their anticolonial struggle would continue. In “Our History Is the Future,” Estes traces traditions of Indigenous resistance that led to the #NoDAPL movement. “Our History Is the Future” is at once a work of history, a manifesto, and an intergenerational story of resistance.
Estes is a citizen of the Kul Wicasa Oyate (Lower Brule Sioux Tribe). He currently lives in Minneapolis and works on several projects, including podcasts and publications through Red Media. This fall he joined the faculty of the American Indian Studies Department at the University of Minnesota.
This event is made possible by a grant from the South Dakota Humanities Council.
