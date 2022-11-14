VOLIN — As Judi Sharples turned on the Volin gym lights, you could almost hear the basketball crowds and the “Pomp and Circumstance” of graduation ceremonies.
But the Volin school district closed more than a half-century ago, consolidating in the 1960s with neighboring Gayville to form the Gayville-Volin school district.
The Volin school was used for G-V elementary students until 1998. At that time, a new structure was built in Gayville to house all of the district’s students, and the Volin facilities were put up for sale.
Now, the empty gymnasium, built in the 1960s, has become Volin’s latest business –- a home for self-storage units.
Sharples and her husband, Doug, purchased the Volin school and gymnasium in May 2000. The two buildings are separated by a few blocks in the Yankton County town of 150 residents.
“We tried to buy it the first time (at the school surplus auction), but a woman just kept raising the bid up and up and up,” Judi said. “Then she reneged on the sale, and we bought it when it came back up for a second auction.”
The Sharpleses maintained the Volin buildings for two decades, never really sure what to do with them.
Doug’s death last year not only jolted Judi emotionally but also forced her into a decision of what to do with the Volin properties.
With the assistance of their daughter, Riva Sharples, the former gym has been converted into Volin Storage. The new business offers storage units in a secure, temperature-controlled environment.
“We offer interior storage units located inside the building. We have about half the units rented out already,” Judi said. “Riva and I are working on turning the Volin school into an apartment building, which is something Doug always wanted to do. The rooms have high ceilings and would make really nice studio apartments.”
The apartments have put been on the fast track, Riva said.
“We’re in negotiations with some contractors. And we’re also talking with the bank because you’ve got to spend money to make money,” she said. “We hope to start work (on the apartments) this winter and have things done by next fall.”
Those are pretty ambitious plans, but the two women have continued a vision which saved the Volin buildings from the wrecking ball nearly 25 years ago.
The Sharples had already purchased real estate –- unexpectedly –- when Doug went to the 1997 auction of late friends’ property in Gayville. The building housed a grocery store, beauty shop and apartments.
“I saw the building was up for auction that night. I told Doug to go down and see who bought it,” Judi said. “There was a bunch of people standing around. Nobody made the opening bid, so Doug did – and then nobody else bid. That was it – we owned the building. Doug came home, the auctioneer with him, because Doug didn’t have the checkbook and the auctioneer wanted the money.”
The first years of owning the Gayville property went well, but the grocery store went out of business in 2001 and the other tenants followed.
Doug had a background in theater and was going to shoot a documentary on Omaha jazz musician Preston Love. The artist was performing at noon in the National Music Museum in Vermillion and asked Doug about setting up an area gig that evening.
Inspired by the request, Doug quickly converted the couple’s vacant Gayville building into a concert hall with a newly-built stage, no furnishings and borrowed folding chairs from the American Legion.
“We didn’t have any concessions, just a Coke machine outside,” Judi recalled with a laugh. “It was a Thursday night, and it was pretty amazing — we had 89 people come out. It was a pretty good turnout, considering it was a new business that nobody ever heard of and we had relied on word of mouth.”
Gayville Hall was born and is entering its 21st season of entertainment, Judi said. The venue offers performances twice monthly, from March through December.
“It shows you can take a building and make something out of it, if you come up with a good concept,” she said.
The experience provided a lesson that would prove valuable when looking at the Volin school and gym, Judi said.
“You’ve got to be prepared for any kind of situation, including a lot of repairs that you don’t think of,” she said.
Doug found success with his film career, obtaining contracts for documentaries, and the Sharpleses also continued focusing on Gayville Hall.
“The Volin buildings had sat there for so long,” Judi said. “We had gotten so busy with Gayville Hall that we never really got back to (the Volin buildings).”
After the Volin buildings had sat idle for two decades, the time had come to find a new purpose for them.
“We just kept pouring money into them, just to keep them in shape,” Judi said.
The gym had been used for some community events, but the building become a financial drain, with roof repairs costing $30,000 alone, Riva said. The two women considered whether to sell the gym or find a revenue generator.
Judi came up with the idea for interior storage units, noting other communities had waiting lists that even ran for years.
“Riva got out the measuring tape and started measuring the gym,” Judi said.
The Sharples family had to move or sell their own massive collection of items from various estates, a testament to the need for storage, Riva said.
The storage units arrived in mid-August and were assembled for placement, Riva said. While the gym has been designated a historic building, the units don’t touch the ceilings or harm the building’s integrity, she added.
The stage area has been set off for protection, and the storage units fill the former basketball floor which still has its original markings.
The Sharples currently offer 32 storage units, 30 of them measuring the standard 10 feet by 10 feet. Open areas are available for parking vehicles.
“We’ve rented about half the units so far,” Riva said. “We had people moving in while we were still working on things. Our first customer came from Omaha, and he was storing cans of paint that couldn’t be out in the weather.”
Another customer is storing a late brother’s World War II uniform, she added.
The property includes eight cameras for security. Customers receive a keycard for 24/7 access to the building and provide their own lock, so only they can enter their unit.
New lights have been installed for better illumination and faster service, and the building offers a temperature-controlled environment, Riva said.
“The old gym lights were wonderful, but when you flipped the switch, it took them a minute to come on,” she said. “Those lights were taken out, and the building has been rewired.”
Judi and Riva said they enjoy working together as a mother-daughter team, sharing not only a family bond but also a common vision. They think Doug would be pleased with finding new uses for the gym and school.
“My dad had blueprints drawn up for turning the school into apartments,” Riva said. “We decided to start first with the gym because it seemed easier and less expensive.”
Riva has already completed another family project — converting Doug’s documentary about author Jack Kerouac into DVDs. Doug had worked 17 years on the project, completing the work in 1999 and showing it from 1999-2001 across the United States and overseas.
In the same spirit, Judi and Riva have worked to preserve something from the past with using their Volin buildings.
“I would like to see the preservation of these beautiful resources rather than just knock them down,” Judi said. “It takes a lot of effort, but there is such character here that you don’t always get with some of the new buildings.”
Riva hopes their efforts spark a catalyst for Volin and other small communities.
“They offer something that you don’t get in the big city,” she said. “They offer a friendliness and a caring that isn’t always present in the urban environment. This is where people come to raise their kids.”
Judi and Riva said it’s why they chose to invest their time, money and effort into the Volin buildings. They believe in the community’s future.
“Little towns are here to stay,” Riva said.
