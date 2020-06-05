VERMILLION — The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library wants to extend a special invite to all teens this summer. They are hosting a virtual Summer Reading Program this year with the theme, “Imagine Your Story,” and we will be celebrating fairy tales, mythology and fantasy.
Fridays in June and July, teens can join in on fun activities, Zoom chats and quizzes. Register to receive links and reminders to your email at bit.ly/vplteen.
Activities include interactive fairy tales, weekly art challenges and quizzes on fantasy, fairy tales or mythology, all led by Youth Services Assistant Mackenzie.
Check out the library’s Facebook page @VermillionPublicLibrary or its website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org for all information and updates regarding the Summer Reading Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.