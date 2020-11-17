The Yankton Area Knights of Columbus will be holding a “Coats for Kids” giveaway event on Saturday, Nov. 21. It will be held at KOC Hall located at 2700 North Broadway.
Kids must be present to receive a coat.
Masks will be required and social distancing measures will be implemented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.