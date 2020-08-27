DELMONT — The annual Kuchen Festival at Delmont will not be held this year, according to a Facebook post.
The Historical Society of Delmont sponsors the festival but has canceled it for 2020, according to co-organizer Earla Strid. She noted organizers reluctantly called off this year’s festival because of health issues for two committee members.
The annual festival was scheduled for Sept. 12 at various locations in Delmont. Organizers had previously canceled the area artists’ show and sale, and the quilt and fabric arts show.
The Harvest Festival, scheduled for Sept. 12-13 at Delmont, remains on schedule, according to its Facebook page.
Both festivals are traditionally held on the second weekend of September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.