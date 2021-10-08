YMC Appoints New Executives

The Yankton Medical Clinic (YMC) has announced the appointment of two executive positions.
In a press release issued late Friday afternoon, YMC Brenda Rueb has been named the chief operating officer and Angela Jere as the chief financial officer.
Rueb most recently served as the director of external operations at Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. Her previous experience in health care includes administrator at Ear, Nose & Throat Associates, P.C. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration/management from the University of South Dakota.
“As a senior management leader, I am committed to the continuous growth of the clinic,” she said in the press release. “I will execute and accelerate forward-focused strategic actions, ensuring we continue to provide patient-centered, compassionate and high-quality care. I’m looking forward to reinvigorate and foster a success-oriented working environment for our employees.”
Jere received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a Master of Professional Accountancy from the University of South Dakota and is a certified public accountant. She has worked as the accountant for Yankton Medical Clinic for the past two years. Prior to that, she was with Williams and Company and at KPMG for nearly a decade, where she gained extensive experience in tax filing, accounting and employee management.
“I am proud to be part of the new management team at Yankton Medical Clinic,” Jere said. “I look forward to using my public accounting experience to help leaders grow the clinic through sound financial strategies and strong financial operations.”
