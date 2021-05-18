100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 19, 1921
• A trip to the bottom of the Missouri River has been the privilege of several local people in the last few days since the “sand hogs” have been down grubbing out a base for Pier No. 2 of the Meridian Highway bridge. Mrs. D.B. Gurney had the honor of being the first woman in Yankton to make a visit beneath the river.
• Although the state penitentiary is said to be nearly full, Yankton county’s jail is the next thing to empty. The county commission has ordered new bedding for the cells with an eye to making them more inviting as well as more sanitary.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 19, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 19, 1971
• This afternoon at the office of Gov. Richard Kneip, Cecilia Frances Rokusek of Tabor was to be recognized as the 1971 Outstanding Teenager for South Dakota. Miss. Rokusek, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John C. Rokusek, is a senior in Tabor High School and was selected for the high honor from among the hundreds of South Dakota students nominated.
• Freeman voters turned down for a third time a bond issue to build a new junior-senior high school building and a new gymnasium physical education and industrial arts plant Tuesday. Superintendent of Schools Alvin Mudder said that the vote on the $895,000 high school proposal was refused 520 against to 426 yes.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 19, 1996
• No paper
