The Yankton High School Marching Band, under the direction of Gwen Wenisch, Tessa Belgum, Sarah Brandt, has had a busy fall preparing and performing their 2021 radio-themed show “202.1 THE BUCK.” The band’s marching season started in August and will conclude on Monday, Nov. 1, with their 25th annual fundraising benefit and Indoor Marching Show. The event will be held at the Yankton High School Main Gymnasium. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.
The Marching Band and Color Guard will showcase each section, recognize the seniors and perform “202.1 THE BUCK” for the final time. Also performing will be the Yankton Middle School Marching Band under the direction of Tessa Belgum.
Jim Reimler will emcee this year’s event. The public is invited and encouraged to attend Monday night’s final performance. Tickets will be on sale at the door; activity passes are not accepted at this performance.
The band boosters are also hosting a theme gift basket, dessert/cake drawing, and quilt raffle. Tickets will be on sale at the door prior to the show. Tickets are $1 each, $5 for 6 tickets, or $20 for 30 tickets. Ticket sales for both the theme baskets and the cakes will conclude at the start of the show; the winners will be announced during intermission. The proceeds from the Indoor Show help students attend summer music camps as well as award scholarships to graduating seniors interested in pursuing and/or participating in music in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.