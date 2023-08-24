Longtime City of Yankton Finance Officer Al Viereck has announced his retirement.
According to a press release from the City of Yankton, Viereck “has informed the Yankton City Commission of his intent to retire in the coming months. He will be working with Mayor (Stephanie) Moser and the City Commission to set a date and work on a transition plan.”
Viereck was hired as the city finance officer on Sept. 8, 1998, and he “is just days away from serving in that role for 25 years,” the press release said.
During his tenure, Viereck has worked with four city managers and he also served three times as interim city manager.
“During Viereck’s tenure, he helped the team keep moving Yankton forward and stronger financially,” the press release said.
Viereck has served as past Chamber president, past United Way president, managed Yankton’s Sunshine Grocery from 1978-1998 and was named South Dakota Municipal League Finance Officer of the Year in 2015.
His family includes his wife of 47 years, Jane; son Tom, his wife Shannon, and their children Abbey, Hunter and Connor (all living here in Yankton); daughter Laura, her husband Michael, and their children Noah, Emilia and Ellie (all living in Omaha, Nebraska); and son Dan, his wife Megan, and their children Molly, Evelyn, Alaina and Thea (all living here in Yankton).
In the press release, Moser said, “Al announcing his retirement didn’t come as a surprise as he’s spent a lot of time, energy and passion on City finance the past 25 years and we are forever grateful for his commitment. He will be missed — especially his jokes, historical knowledge, and dedication to being a watchful eye of the City budget but we are excited for him and his family to begin this next chapter.”
The city also announced that Lisa Yardley, deputy finance officer, has been promoted to interim city finance officer.
“She, along with the City Commission, will be working with Al to put a solid transition plan in place. Once Al retires, Lisa will take over as City Finance Officer,” the press release said.
The City of Yankton will be posting the opening for deputy finance officer.
