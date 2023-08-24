Viereck

Longtime City of Yankton Finance Officer Al Viereck has announced he will retire in coming weeks.

Longtime City of Yankton Finance Officer Al Viereck has announced his retirement.

According to a press release from the City of Yankton, Viereck “has informed the Yankton City Commission of his intent to retire in the coming months. He will be working with Mayor (Stephanie) Moser and the City Commission to set a date and work on a transition plan.”

