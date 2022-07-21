Money Uses Under Study

When it comes to protecting James River water quality, Rocky Knippling knows how to capture the spotlight.
“They had federal funds available, and I asked for $12 million. That got a lot of attention (from government officials),” he said with a smile. “I received $5 million. I always want half of what I ask for, so I got close (to my goal).”
The $5 million in federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds comes from the state Department of Ag and Natural Resources.
Now, the James River Water Development District (JRWDD) can take major steps toward water protection, an increasingly critical issue in recent years. The JRWDD runs from North Dakota to Nebraska, covering the north-south length of eastern South Dakota.
Based in Chamberlain, Knippling coordinates the South Central Watershed Project, sponsored by the JRWDD.
He provided an update during the JRWDD board meeting Thursday in Yankton, and he also spoke with the Press & Dakotan.
“We got the funds in June, and it’s designated for water quality projects,” he said. “We want to put livestock exclusion in the streams and turn fields back to grass, if (landowners) want to do that.”
Knippling will also work with feedlot owners in creating systems that prevent runoff into the river and its tributaries.
The $5 million can be used in the entire James River watershed.
“We cover such a large area, and we can use the funds anywhere within our project areas,” Knippling said.
Those areas have grown dramatically through the years, creating more challenges and more need for funding, he said. What started as a relatively small project area has increased as more regions are added to its scope.
“It’s been a work in progress. I’ve been at it for 15 years,” he said. “When I had the project at first, it wasn’t the size and shape it is now. I guess every five years, you’ve got to double your project area to keep it fresh. We might be at the end now (in terms of growth).”
Knippling has already received contacts from producers and other landowners. He has met with them, learning about their property and its needs. The work can begin immediately for those who have applied and qualified.
“As soon as the money becomes available, we’ll be able to spend it on small projects,” he said.
Even before the $5 million arrives, more money is on the way, Knippling said. He will receive another $3 million which isn’t necessarily ARPA funds and may come from another pool of money, he said.
James River Director Dave Bartel has seen the strong interest among landowners even before the funding arrives.
“This is Rocky’s project. We sponsor him, and he’s the guy that got the grant and got it started,” Bartel said. “When he applied for that grant funding, the phone calls started coming in pretty fast (from interested persons). There are a lot of confinements and a lot of water projects, a lot of things like that, that he can work with.”
The opportunities aren’t limited to livestock operations, Bartel said.
“It’s whatever project comes in,” he said. “It can be livestock confinement, cross fencing, buffer zones (along the river) and a multitude of different things he sponsors.”
Bartel has shifted his thinking on the best way of managing the James River, one of the flattest rivers on earth. The nearly non-existent gradient means that flooding not only occurs frequently but also lasts for long periods of time as it meanders through valleys.
“When I was young, (the focus) was trying to reduce flooding, but I question whether that is even possible,” he said. “I think the best we can hope for is slowing down the erosion and increasing the water quality.”
The river’s water quality can be affected by sources ranging from livestock runoff to bank erosion, Bartel said.
“Runoff into the river at certain areas seems to be worse, but there are problems up and down the stream,” he said. “It’s not just what gets dumped into the Jim River; it’s also what gets dumped into the tributaries and comes down into the river.”
The type of pollution has changed as agricultural practices have been modified through the years, Bartel said.
“Years ago, it was talked about as the chemicals that went into the river,” he said. “But now, chemicals have gotten so expensive that farmers don’t use them the way they used to. Now, I think it’s mostly sediment slowing the water that is coming to us.”
Sediment can be difficult to battle, Knippling said. He pointed to the Niobrara River of Nebraska, which goes through sandy soils and creates much of the sedimentation issues in Lewis and Clark Lake west of Yankton. The White River in South Dakota operates in much the same way, he added.
“There’s really not much you can do to change the water quality in it because it’s a naturally recurring event,” he said. “We’re really trying to slow the delta down to Gavins Point (Dam near Yankton).”
Because of the James River’s flatness, what occurs in the northern region eventually reaches the southern regions such as the Yankton area, Bartel said.
“Around the Aberdeen and Groton areas (in northeast South Dakota), there’s quite a bit of rain during the last month,” he said. “That’s the water we’re putting up with (downstream) right now.”
North Dakota received major snowfall and other precipitation earlier this year, but the impact hasn’t been dramatic so far for the James River Valley, Bartel said.
“As far as North Dakota, they have released the same amount of water today as they did earlier. North Dakota hasn’t increased its releases from Jamestown and down the line,” he said.
“I think you’re going to see in the next week that the James River is going to drop unless there is another large amount of rain down the line. It should be going down now at a standard pace. It takes a while for it to go down a noticeable amount, but it is starting to go down.”
The $5 million in ARPA funds provides a major boost for the JRWDD, Bartel said. The water district’s board will hold its annual budget hearing in September at Aberdeen.
“We work with localized smaller-type projects and spread the money around,” he said. “The large projects might have value, but they may take years and you don’t see results from them right away. We have gotten involved with a study or two that have been a year long, but they had a start and end date. They weren’t open ended.”
At the James River board’s directive, Knippling has expanded his work to all parts of the district. The influx of new dollars will allow the acceleration of new products, he said.
“One of the things we’re always short of is money,” he said. “With the ARPA funds, it means pretty much the continuance of our current practices as our area gets bigger. It allows us to do a more thorough job of achieving the water quality we want on the whole James River.”
In other business during Thursday’s meeting, the board:
• selected Pat Cerny as the new District 8 board member representing the City of Yankton;
• approved two funding requests for Yankton County dam repairs, one in Odessa Township and the other in Central Township;
• received a funding request from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for rangeland management practices;
• received a funding request from Ducks Unlimited to restore wetlands in Brown County;
• received a funding request from Foster Township for engineering and bank stabilization to replace a water structure in Beadle County;
• heard an update on the South Central Water Quality Monitoring Project;
• was provided an update on the preliminary 2023 budget and set the budget hearing for the Sept. 8 meeting in Aberdeen;
• informally discussed creating videos or other presentations to show the impact of projects as they move through the process to completion.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.