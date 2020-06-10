PIERRE — AARP South Dakota is encouraging eligible seniors and disabled individuals to apply for an annual refund of their sales or property tax before July 1, 2020.
“Property taxes are one of the most burdensome taxes for South Dakota homeowners living on a fixed income,” said Erik Gaikowski, AARP South Dakota State Director. “Many of our state’s elderly citizens have lived in their homes for generations and as their property values have appreciated over time, their property taxes have also increased. This can make it difficult for low-income seniors to continue to afford basic needs such as food, medicine and utilities. This appropriation provides tax relief to some of South Dakota’s most vulnerable citizens.”
To be eligible, individuals must be at least 66 years old on or before January 1, 2020 or be disabled during any part of the year, be a South Dakota resident for the entire previous year and meet annual income requirements. The income limit for a single-member household is $12,760; the limit for a multiple-member household is $17,240. Refunds are calculated based on income.
Applications are currently being accepted and will be available through July 1, 2020. Applications can be obtained online — https://dor.sd.gov/individuals/taxes/property-tax/relief-programs/ — or by calling 1-800-829-9188 ext. 2 and should be submitted to the South Dakota Department of Revenue, Special Tax Division.
AARP South Dakota supports this program and the annual appropriation from the S.D. Legislature that makes it possible.
“We applaud the governor and Legislature for continuing to support this program, and for increasing the income parameters to support individuals up to 100% of the 2020 federal poverty level” said Erik Nelson, advocacy director for AARP South Dakota. “We strongly encourage any eligible South Dakotans to apply for a refund.”
