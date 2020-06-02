605 Day is June 5, a day to celebrate South Dakota. This year it includes a weeklong challenge to help small businesses thrive and thank essential workers.
The Avera Health Plans 605 Day Challenge is a fun way to support local small businesses in cities around the Avera region. It will help both businesses and the front-line workers in health care and other essential industries working hard every day during the pandemic.
Avera Health Plans will buy gift cards from South Dakota small businesses and then give them to essential workers as a way to thank them for their dedication.
“It’s a great chance for us to show small businesses that we recognize the challenges they face. They are being hit hard during this pandemic,” said Jordan Anderson, Vice President of Sales with Avera Health Plans and DAKOTACARE. “This celebration the first week of June will also help us honor all those people working so hard in the midst of this tough time, as they will be the recipients of the cards.”
Avera Foundation leaders around the region — in Aberdeen, Pierre, Sioux Falls, Mitchell and Yankton — also will help coordinate efforts.
“We work closely with a lot of businesses and throughout these weeks of fear and anxiety, we continue to maintain our responsibilities to them,” Anderson said. “We realize a gift card is a small gesture, but it can help show those who are working so hard that we appreciate them. It reflects the compassion at the heart of the Avera mission as well.”
Individuals and communities across South Dakota can join in this celebration of 605 Day.
Go to AveraHealthPlans.com/supportslocal to learn how.
“It’s a great way to help us lift up small businesses by buying gift cards that we can use as gifts for essential workers,” Anderson said. “Taking part as a supporter is simple for anyone who wants to take part. It’s a great way to celebrate the unique small businesses that are at the heart of our towns and cities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.