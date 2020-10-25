The City of Yankton will begin plowing streets at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
Crews will start with priority routes, then move to residential routes.
Plows will continue running into Monday, as needed, to finish all routes.
Yankton has unofficially received 4-5 inches of snow since late Saturday afternoon.
