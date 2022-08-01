100 Years
Wednesday, August 2, 1922
• The first considerable effect of the present coal strike on Yankton and the middle west is beginning to be felt in a cement shortage which promises to paralyze construction. The Meridian Highway Bridge across the Missouri River at Yankton has six cars of cement on hand, estimated to be enough for all the needs of the bridge construction up to Oct. 1. One yard in Yankton has four cars on hand and two on the road. Another has one car here and two on the road. And a third has half a car on hand and is not certain as to how much it can get. This supply, they say, will not last long.
• The earth near the Pennsylvania railroad tracks at Philadelphia was bathed in a flood of golden wine when a tank car jumped the tracks and rolled onto its side. The car was filled with a light wine of pre-Volstead vintage intended for export. The wine had been poured into the tank through two apertures on the top that burst causing the golden liquid to spread into a miniature lake. The track laborers no longer were idle. Never before was a group of men spurred to such furious action. They raced to the car, dipped their hats and caps into the wine and drank joyfully until railroad detectives drove them back.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, August 2, 1947
• A higher standard of living and a stronger consumer market prevail in Yankton than in most communities in the US according to Sales Managements 1947 survey of buying power covering cities of 10,000 population or over. With retail sales of $8,096,000 in 1946, a large increase from $6,408,000 of the previous year, the city did .008 percent of the nation’s business with but .006% of the population of the nation.
• Fifteen friends of Miss Jorgine Hansen were invited to the O.H. Williams home at 1221 Douglas Ave yesterday for a one o’clock luncheon planned in recognition of her forthcoming marriage. While the group enjoyed visiting during the after-luncheon hours, Miss Hansen was presented a decorated box containing many attractively packaged gifts revealing a selection of items for a new home.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 2, 1972
• The Department of Dental Hygiene at the University of South Dakota has received a grant totaling $33,188 for the period of July 1, 1972, through June 30, 1975. The main objectives are to add a refreshing new dimension to replace conventional teaching methods currently used in higher education; to provide students with teaching methods familiar to them; help solve the teaching manpower shortage in this discipline; and to provide basis techniques in course design and efficient audio-visual production.
• The final plans for the annual Yankton Chamber of Commerce Golf Day, which will be held on Monday, August 14, were made at a meeting of the Athletic Committee of the Chamber Monday noon. The committee will meet on Friday night of this week in order to solicit prizes for the event. It was decided that an entry fee of $3.50 will be charged which will include the whole day of golf and an evening meal of chicken, sweet corn and all the trimmings.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, August 2, 1997
• The weather and the competition are both heated at this year’s edition of the Hillcrest Pro-Am golf tournament with both the pros and the amateur field closely contested. Todd Parks, the Florida ace who hails from Madison shot a steady 68 yesterday to go along with his 67 of Thursday to keep a slim one stroke lead at the halfway point
• Not many people spend their day placing tiny transmitters under the skin of seven prairie rattlesnakes. But that’s what University of Nebraska wildlife extension agents did Thursday on snakes collected at Scotts Bluff National Monument this week. The idea was to release the snakes back on monument property, then monitor their activity and movement, including locating winter dens, Virchow said.
