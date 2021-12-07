CASES DISPOSED:
NOV. 20-26, 2021
Chauncey Lyn Swan, 415 W. 15th St., Lot 13, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury – 3rd or subsequent offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Threaten law enforcement officer or family; Dismissed by prosecutor; Threaten law enforcement or family; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury – 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by information.
Owen Robert Warren, 413 W. 4th St., Yankton; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Corey O’Connor, Jefferson; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Sawyer Travis Parr, Onawa, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Juan A. Uribe Osornio, Omaha, Neb.; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Omar Davila Garcia, Albuquerque, N.M.; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Mckenzie Lee Kallhoff, 200 Forestview Dr., Yankton; Speeding on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Clinton Marsh, Sargent, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Taylor Lincoln Gould, Tabor; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Kevin Daryl Henriksen, Wakonda; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Heather Jo Neuhalfen, 2003 Locust St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Nicholaus Robinson, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Christian Elliott Mitchell, Royalton, Minn.; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.