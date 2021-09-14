The Alumni Advisory Board of Yankton College will assemble on Saturday, Sept. 18, in Yankton at the Mead Cultural Education Center for their fall board meeting. Members of the board travel to Yankton every year from a wide range of U.S. locations.
The Alumni Advisory Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. under the leadership of Pete O’Toole, Fayetteville, N.C., to begin finalizing plans for the next three-day All-Class Reunion, scheduled July 14-16, 2022, in Yankton. There is also other business to foster Yankton College alumni relations.
The meeting will be held in the new conference room on the third floor of what will become the Joseph and Sarah Wood Ward Alumni & Educational Center of Yankton College, where the AAB will have a chance to see the final stages of restoration.
For further information, call the Yankton College office at 605-665-3661.
