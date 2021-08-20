LINCOLN, Neb. — The proposed Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for Fiscal Years 2022 thru 2025 is available for public review and comment at: ndot.info.stip, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Copies are available from each of the eight district offices
The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) require each state highway agency to develop a STIP. The STIP must list all highway and transit projects that will be using federal funds, as well as all regionally significant transportation projects using non-federal funding sources. It covers a period of four years and in Nebraska is updated every year on October 1.
Federal law requires that all citizens and other interested parties in the State’s transportation planning process be given reasonable opportunity to comment on the proposed STIP and on any proposed amendments to an approved STIP. NDOT uses statewide news releases and an automated email subscription management system called GovDelivery to inform the public and advise them of the means and time period to comment on STIPs and any amendments. All comments will be addressed and those responses reported to the FHWA and FTA.
The public comment period ends at 5 p.m. CDT Aug. 31, 2021. These comments will be incorporated into the final document which will be posted on the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s website after approval by the FHWA and FTA. Comments may be submitted online at: ndot.info.stip or jaime.kamarad@nebraska.gov.
