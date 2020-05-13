PARKER — A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning about three miles north of Parker.
A 2018 Ford F350 Super Duty pickup was northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 when it moved into the southbound lane to avoid a collision with a southbound 2006 Honda Civic which had been in the wrong lane. The Honda Civic moved back into the southbound lane where the two vehicles collided at approximately 11:25 a.m.
Kyle Schnellbach, the 25-year-old driver of the Honda Civic, was pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belt use is under investigation.
All three occupants of the pickup were wearing seat belts and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. All three were transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. They are from Parker.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
