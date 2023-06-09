100 Years Ago
Sunday, June 10, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, June 10, 1948
• The 38th annual meeting of the Newspaper Advertising Executives’ Association in Chicago recently recognized what is believed to be the only exclusive man-and-wife advertising department in more than 1,700 daily newspapers over the country. This team is Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Walters of the Yankton Press and Dakotan.
• Mrs. Glenn Roddan reports that she sent her daughter, Janet, out into the backyard to chase the goat out of the garden only to have Janet report that it was a deer instead of a goat. The Roddans live in the east part of Springfield not far from the edge of the River bluff. Deer are becoming more and more plentiful along the river bottoms here but this is the first report of one of the animals having strayed up into the city district.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, June 10, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 10, 1998
• A local economic development group may get a $300,000 shot in the arm from the Yankton City Commission later this year. City Manager Eric Swanson is asking the City Commission to commit $60,000 annually to Yankton Area Progressive Growth over a five-year period.
• The first of the all-star basketball series between the neighboring states of Nebraska and South Dakota, which played at the Laddie E. Cimpl Gymnasium on the campus of Mount Marty College back in 1989, set the stage for a series that has provided thrills for area fans each year. This year’s event, which will be played at the same arena, is on Saturday, June 20. All four of the teams are led by players who were honored as Miss or Mr. Basketball in their states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.