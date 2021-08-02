Freeman Hosts Third Annual Chislic Festival

FREEMAN — After making the decision to cancel the South Dakota Chislic Festival in 2020, the festival made its return in 2021, and there was no shortage of food, games and music to go around.
“I think we had a great crowd,” Andrea Baer, member of the South Dakota Chislic Festival Board, said. “Everybody is out there smiling. I went through and visited with some people and they’re coming from as far as South Africa. Everybody is really excited to enjoy some chislic.”
The South Dakota Chislic Festival started in 2018, and Baer said it was originally planned as a “block party of 1,500 people,” but roughly 8,000-10,000 people showed up. The festival has grown each year since. In 2021, event organizers estimate between 10,000 and 12,000 people attended the festival.
The festival is hosted in Freeman each year to celebrate a food that southeast South Dakota calls its own. The festival in Freeman is branded “Heart of the Chislic Circle,” in reference to the southeast portion of South Dakota that has made chislic a staple of the area.
“Chislic has a very strong heritage here in the Freeman area, as it’s a standard meal,” Baer said. “It just made sense for us to host this festival.”
This year’s festival had 20-plus food vendors, half of which were serving chislic. There was also kettle corn, cotton candy, frozen treats and more being served around the festival. There were 20 non-food vendors, where merchandise and other goods were being sold.
One of the food vendors was Sheep Flockers, a business out of Parker. Kyle Sturzenbecher and his chislic won the 2019 “Best Classic Sheep” chislic award, and he returned again this year to showcase his food.
“I grew up raising sheep and eating chislic,” Sturzenbecher said. “When they started this (chislic festival) I liked it, and came back the second year to try and do our own recipe.”
Sturzenbecher and the Sheep Flockers tent was separated from the rest of the vendors, but there was no shortage of demand for the award-winning dinner.
The Sheep Flockers again won the award for their traditional chislic in 2021, marking the second consecutive year that they won the award. Pietz’s Kuchen Kitchen won the “new age nosh” competition for a chislic pizza that made its debut. Sturzenbecher said the festival is unique because of what it means to the area.
“Just the fact that it’s just chislic,” Sturzenbecher said. “It’s just a southeast South Dakota thing and it’s popular here.”
The Chislic festival was hosted at the arboretum grounds in Freeman, where they can accommodate live music and plenty of space for the 40 or more vendors the event hosted this year. The Chislic Festival is more than just food according to Baer. It’s also a time for people to gather around and converse.
“There’s something historically social about eating chislic,” Baer said. “It all feels like a giant family here. All of us have memories growing up eating chislic and the whole neighborhood getting together, and that’s the environment we want people to feel here as well.”
Whether festival goers attended for chislic, music, helicopter rides over the area or conversation, there was plenty to do, and more to come for the South Dakota Chislic Festival.
“We are taking all kinds of notes, we love getting suggestions (on how to improve),” Baer said. “We look into everything and it’s an evolutionary process. We can’t predict what next year brings but who knows what we’re going to come up with. It’ll be bigger and better I guarantee it.”
