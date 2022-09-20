100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 21, 1922
• Over 820 resident students had registered at the University of South Dakota up to noon Wednesday. This is an increase of about 200 over the number that had registered at the same time last fall, making a little over 33 percent in growth. It is believed that the number of students on the campus will pass the thousand mark this year for the first time.
• The police power of the United States army over its members was exercised for the first time last evening. Some of the men of Battery E 147th Field Artillery have been absent without leave for a number of drills. Various warnings have been given, but without much effect. So last night a picked squad headed by Sergeant Bliss Stransky was sent out with orders to get the missing men where they could find them and bring them in.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 21, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 21, 1972
• Nebraska may record its lowest birth rate in 30 years during 1972, figures released by the State Health Department indicate. The birth rate in Nebraska has been on a downhill course for the past 10 years. Unless there is an upturn in the last months of the year, the 1972 birth rate should slide beneath the previous 30-year low of 16.8 births per 1,000 population in 1968.
• Brenda Brosz, instructor of Home Economics at Andes Central High School, was elected the 1972-73 president of the South Dakota Home Economics Teachers Association at the first annual Vocational Education Convention in Mitchell last month.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 21, 1997
• No paper
