SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has declared March 2020 Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
The American Cancer Society estimates 430 South Dakotans will be newly diagnosed with colorectal cancer and 170 will die from the disease. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States among men and women combined.
Currently there is no cure for colorectal cancer. However, preventing colorectal cancer or finding it early is possible through regular screening. It’s important to get screened even if you don’t have symptoms because you could have a polyp or a small growth in your colon or rectum. Right now it may be harmless, but over time it could develop into cancer. And, there are several screening options available, including simple take-home options. Talk to your healthcare provider today about the best screening option for you and visit cancer.org for more information.
“Colorectal cancer is one of the few cancers that can be prevented with timely screening. If you are 45 years or older talk to your healthcare provider about your risk factors to determine when to start screening and the best test for you,” said Jill Ireland, Senior Manager Health Systems.
