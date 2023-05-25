100 Years Ago
Saturday, May 26, 1923
• Wide attention was attracted to the Gurney peony farm a year ago by a wedding held there on Sunday when the flowers were in bloom. Three applications for listing for the launching into the sea of matrimony there this year have been received at the Gurney offices. One couple is from Iowa, one from Minnesota and one from South Dakota. The company is working on arrangements and if the flowers are blooming then hopes to have the triple and tri-state ceremony performed Sunday, June 10.
• William Lilley, of Mission Hill, son of Albert Lilley, was in the hospital the past week with a sprained ankle, received in jumping from a car. He has now been able to return home.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 26, 1948
• A 1948 Plymouth maroon four-door sedan, which was taken Monday night from the Gregg Motor company garage here was recovered by the sheriff’s office at Redfield late Tuesday afternoon, and Vernon Eugene Wyatt, an escapee from the State Hospital last February 26, was taken into custody by Spink county authorities.
• The seventy-two members of the 1948 graduating class of Yankton high school will hear an address by Dr. Fred H. Leinbach, president of South Dakota State College, Brookings, during the 73rd annual commencement program to be held in the school auditorium here on Friday evening of this week.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, May 26, 1973
• Bureau of Outdoor Recreation grants for both Yankton and Vermillion park developments were approved according to an announcement made by the office of Congressman Frank Denholm. The Yankton grant covers the development of a 5.2 acre park and would involve installing a ball field, tennis court, roller rink, play fort, playground equipment, picnic facilities and cost of landscaping.
• Monday, May 28, at 1:30 p.m. is the tentative date set for the opening of the Springfield Community swimming pool, with swimming lessons to start Monday, June 11. Galen Nelson is manager of the pool for this season and swimmers are advised to wear swim suits in the pool as those wearing cut-off jeans will not be permitted to swim.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, May 26, 1998
• Charles Lane Jr. answered his country’s call in the 1960s, flying over the steamy jungles of Vietnam. He never returned home, but his hometown has not forgotten him three decades later. Tabor dedicated its new Veterans Memorial to local soldiers — including Lane — during Monday’s Memorial Day ceremonies. Gov. Bill Janklow attended the ceremonies, recognizing Lane’s mother, Bea Johnson, of Yankton, and proclaiming it “Charles Lane Day.” Lane is one of nine South Dakotans still listed as a prisoner of war or missing in action from Vietnam.
• The KVHT Heat pounded the Crofton Bluejays 21-4 Sunday in a game called after seven innings for the ten-run rule. Andy Bernatow picked up the win for the Heat, pitching six innings. Landon Klock pitched the seventh and recorded two strikeouts.
