100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 23, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 23, 1946
• Herbert Donaldson, the son of Yankton couple Mr. and Mrs. Sanford G. Donaldson, was set to perform at the Willshire-Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, Nov. 3. The pianist, whose career was interrupted by three years of service as a naval officer in the Pacific theatre during World War II, had received high praise from music critics, with the Los Angeles concert anticipated as being one of his most important appearances.
• Attempts to locate a hunter who knocked a 15-year-old boy unconscious near Lake Andes have been fruitless. The boy stated the hunter knocked him down after the boy objected to the man hunting on his father’s farm.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 23, 1971
• Bob Abler was named flotilla commander-elect as a group of interested boaters and others took the first step Friday night toward formation of a Lewis and Clark Coast Guard Auxiliary flotilla. The target date for actual chartering of the flotilla is about Jan. 1, 1972.
• The Clay County Sheriff’s office is investigating the fifth break-in less than a year at the East Side Service Station in Wakonda. A burglar or burglars apparently made entry sometime early Saturday morning at the station and took a radio-tape player, cigarettes and other items.
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 23, 1996
• Voters in the Gayville-Volin school district narrowly defeated a $3 million bond issue Tuesday, sidelining for now construction of a new K-12 school in Gayville and renovation of the Volin gym. The final vote saw 325 voters favor the bond issue and 242 oppose it for 57 percent approval. While a majority favored the bond issue, it fell 15 votes short of the required 60 percent needed for passage.
• A Hartington, Neb., priest who shared the richness of life while dying has passed away. Father Rick Arkfeld, 62, became well-known for his battles and victories against cancer and heart disease. He had served parishioners in Randolph, West Point, Coleridge, Ponca and Newcastle during the past 10 years. He was given six months to live 10 years ago but continued defying the odds and taught others how to live with disease.
