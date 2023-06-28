In observation of Independence Day, the City of Yankton Transfer Station and Solid Waste Collection will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.
Garbage and recycling collection routes for July 4 will be collected on Wednesday, July 5. Residents are reminded to have their roll carts out by 7 a.m. on their scheduled collection day.
