The Yankton City-County Planning Committee is set to meet Thursday morning.
The meeting will cover the extra-territorial jurisdiction (ETJ) boundary, methods & assumptions document for the West Yankton Transportation Plan Study and the recently adopted Yankton County five-year highway plan.
